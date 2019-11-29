Gandapur, Sultan Mahmood discuss current in IOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called on Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Galgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Friday and discussed the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

He said Kashmir issue had been sensitized across the world due to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government's effective diplomacy.

He assured the government's commitment to go to any extent to help realize the dreams of Kashmiris of getting freedom from Indian occupation.

Gandapur said Kashmiris had been fighting for their just cause of right to self-determination for the last 72 years.

He said India despite its barbaric campaign against the innocent population of Kashmir could not subdue their voice of freedom.

The minister also appreciated the sacrifices given by the Kashmiris for Kashmir cause.

He asked the international human rights organizations to openly speak against human rights violations in India occupied Kashmir.

He also asked the international community to take notice of war crime of Indian forces in IOJK. He said that regional peace in danger due to aggressive attitude of India.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that Kashmris would fight for the freedom struggle till last breath. He said that Indian aggression could not defeat the courage of Kashmiris.