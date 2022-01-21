UrduPoint.com

Gaw Kadal Anniversary Being Observed In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:01 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by strict restrictions was being observed in several areas of Srinagar on Friday on the 32nd martyrdom anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Over 50 innocent people were killed in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on 21st January in 1990 when Indian forces had resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops on the previous night.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a frightening surge in COVID cases and fatalities, "corona strict restrictions weekend lock-down" will come into force from Friday noon at 2.00 pm, in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region till Monday morning.

The authorities have also allowed pregnant women employees to work from home only.

"There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire territory from every Friday 2.00pm to Monday 6.00am, henceforth," directed the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairman of Executive Committee of IIOJK Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR).

