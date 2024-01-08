Gaza children killings is bloodiest callousness of history: Attique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jan, 2024) Former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Monday said that the continuing mass massacre of Palestinian children, women and the disabled by the anti-humanistic Israeli bombing offensive now forms the bloodiest callous chapter of history.

Under the glare of the watching world the Palestinian children's pogrom has crossed all limits of savagery known to the history of warfare till today, he said in his remarks vehemently condemning ongoing Israeli killings of Palestinian children while talking to APP.

The Gaza killings and the helpless silence of the world ruling class have set the most dangerous trend in the inter-state rivalries of today's world. Small nations shall have to rethink their political, and geographic alignments to deter the recurrence of such relentless pogrom, he alerted.

Answering a question he maintained that the United Nations Organization has deliberately been chilled by misuse of veto mandate, unmindful of least humanness.

This open anti-attitude spells dangers to the lives and properties of all non-veto nations of the world, he warned.

Replying to another question, he said that the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir is a long lingering saga because of the worst use of veto choking the peaceful way of settling disputes the world is faced with today. I appeal to all small nations having same future worries to get united on some humanist global platform. China should be the learned alignment choice of the world nations keeping this all blood and bones storm blowing around them all over the world, he suggested.

He asked the lawyers to study afresh the legal status of long unsettled disputes like Kashmir and Palestine and place before the world lawyers forum their research dossier. It is anti-humanism to keep such disputes unsettled for that longer, he added.