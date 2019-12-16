UrduPoint.com
GB Quota In Kotli University Increased Three Times: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times: AJK President

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan approved three folds increase in the quota reserved for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the University of Kotli, it was officially announced on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan approved three folds increase in the quota reserved for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the University of Kotli, it was officially announced on Monday.

The approval was given at the 10th Senate meeting of the University of Kotli held at Jammu Kashmir House under the chairmanship of the AJK President who is also Chancellor of the university.

The number of seats for Gilgit-Baltistan students has now been increased from 44 to 144.

Request for increase in seats for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan in the public sector universities was made by Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman of Gilgit-Baltistan during recent visit of the AJK President to the region.

Earlier, seats for students from Gilgit-Baltistan were increased in the University of Poonch, Rawalakot.

Addressing the participants of the Senate meeting, the AJK President said that we consider the people of Gilgit-Baltistan a part of our body and soul, and we are fully determined to provide educational facilities at par with the students of Azad Kashmir itself.

He said that providing quality education, and upholding merit and rule of law in every sector is a big challenge.

"Education as per international standards is vital for the uplift of the State and building a knowledge-based economy," he said.

He added that upholding merit, de-politicization of educational institutions and imparting cutting-edge technologies should also be among our priorities.

The AJK president appreciated Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardezi and the administration of the University of Kotli for achieving various development and academic targets within a short span of time.

Earlier in his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardezi said that a record number of students had turned up this year for admission in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

He said that three new disciplines i.e. Architecture and Town Planning, Hospitality and Tourism and Psychology had been introduced.

"The University also held international conferences and seminars on human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and promotion of tourism." he added.

He disclosed that the University of Kotli also held job fairs in which more than 40 companies participated.

He said that while establishing close relations with the community, as numerous donors form the community have provided funds in improving university infrastructure.

