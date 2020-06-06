GBKSC to host Kashmir Conference in London on June 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : In order to attract the attention of the peace, human and freedom-loving civilized comity of nations towards the continual fast deteriorating and ugly conditions of the freedom-monger population of the bleeding state of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir following the increased state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiri Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council is all set to hold All Party International Kashmir Unity Conference in London on June 07 Sunday, it was officially announced.

"The global moot on Kashmir will be hosted by the Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan at 4.00pm British time, 5.00 pm European time, USA central time 10.00am and 8.00pm Pakistani time", media wing of the GPKSC said in a message reaching to the media here Friday evening.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest on this occasion to be attended, among others, by Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and several of other leading personalities from various parts of the world.

Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council, a world-fame forum of the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, with the collaboration of several other identical Kashmiri organizations, were engaged in raising their voices for the right of self determination as well as against the human rights violations and atrocities committed on innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir since long and most particularly since India committed sinister acting of abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir through scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution denying all international norms and commitments especially the UN resolutions on the global issue of Jammu & Kashmir, said the message.

"As we as individually have not been very successful in getting the Jammu Kashmir people achieved their fundamental right of self determination and also it's been over 300 days since they have been under curfew and strict lockdown but the International community as well as the UN and other Human Rights organizations have not raised a word against the Indian Fascist government of BJP and its RSS goons", the message said quoting the Chairman of the Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan as saying in London Friday evening.

"The Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President Kala Khan decided to get, gathered on a forum, all the like minded social, political and human rights organizations the world over engaged in encouraging the freedom struggle of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in IOJK through moral, political and diplomatic support - as well as against the human rights violations and atrocities perpetrated against Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding held state", the news message said.

"The scheduled June 07 International Kashmir Conference is primarily aimed at to get united under one umbrella through devising an integrated way forward coupled with an integrated joint strategy through their input to collectively work from one platform with only agenda of the freedom of our brethren and sisters of from the long Indian subjugation without further loss of time", the message said.

"The Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council received an overwhelming supportive response from several Kashmiri leaders around the world who agreed to hold the international Kashmir Conference on zoom in line with the above schedule.

Other participants from all over world included the chairs of the inaugural and onward sessions including -Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq and Lord Nazir Ahmed of the British House of Lords.

Besides, other prominent participants of the conference included Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK HE Mohammed Nafis Zakria, Senator Gen. Abdul Qayyum, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA & Member Kashmir Committee, Senior Minister AJ& K Ch Tariq Farooq MLA, Opposition Leader AJ&K Ch M Yasin MLA, Abdul Rashid Turabi MLA AJ&K, Former Minister AJ&K Ch Pervez Ashraf, Afzal Khan MP Shadow Deputy Leader British House of Commons, Khalid Mahmood MP Shadow Minister, Yasmin Qureshi MP Shadow Minister, Barrister Imran Hussain MP Shadow Minister, Lord Qurban Hussain, Mohammad Yasin MP, Tahir Ali MP, Baroness Sayeda Warsi, Raja Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Raja Najabat Hussain Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International, Altaf Ahmed Bhat Chairmen Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi Convener Hurriyat Conference AK Chapter, Abdul Hameed Lone, Maria Iqbal Tarana Vice Chair PYO AJK & Executive Director Youth Forum for Kashmir AJK, Syed Shabbir Ahmed President GPKSC AJK Chapter, Ghulam Mohammad Safi Convener Tehreek-Hurriyat JK, Dr Khalid Mahmood All Party Convener Kashmir Council, Javed Rathore Chairman Kashmir Solidarity Council of North America, Ghazala Habib Chairperon Friends of Kashmir International (America), Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir President World Kashmir Awareness Forum USA, Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak Secretary General Kashmir CIVITAS (Canada), Ali Raza Syed Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (Belguim), Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan Executive Director Kashmir Scandinavian Council, Mumtaz Hussain The Financial Daily International (Italy), Mohammad Ghalib President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, Raja Hanif Baillie MBE (Scotland), Salman Khan Chairman Kashmir Group South Africa, Raja Sony Chairman Scandinavian Council (Spain) Shahid Majeed Kashmiri Leader Japan, Rana Athar Javed Director General Pakistan House (Denmark), Dr Ahmed Javed President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Qatar, Ch Tariq Mahmood Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front UK, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai Director of the Kashmir American Council, Naeem Chaudhary President Kashmir Forum France, Dr Mubeen Shah Malaysia and exclusive rights to Jang & Geo Bureau Chief UK & Europe Murtaza Shah, the message added.