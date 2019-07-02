Geneva Kashmiri delegation slams India over Human Rights abuses in IOK

A Kashmiri delegation, currently visiting Geneva Tuesday organized a seminar on the sidelines of United Nations Human Rights Council to condemn increased human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, says an official message reaching and released to the press here Tuesday night

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : A Kashmiri delegation, currently visiting Geneva Tuesday organized a seminar on the sidelines of United Nations Human Rights Council to condemn increased human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, says an official message reaching and released to the press here Tuesday night.

The seminar was largely attended by people and activists from various segments of society, international organizations and diplomatic community.

Addressing the seminar, former UN independent expert Mr. Alferd on promotion of equitable democratic order said he had been monitoring Kashmir since long and urged India and International organizations to pay heed to the worsening situation of Human Rights in occupied Kashmir. "Self-determination is still valid, we have examples of people across the globe in recent times who achieved self-determination," said Mr. Alferd.

Highlighting the current situation in Kashmir, he stated that Indian arrogance was despicable at international forums, and Indian diplomats had been giving us tough time when we spoke on Kashmir. While concluding he again stated that self-determination was a very valid and achievable goal for Kashmiris.

Leader of the Kashmiri delegation and eminent Kashmiri Human Rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani while opening the talk stated that UN report on Kashmir exposed the true face of Indian forces which include human rights issues in Kashmir including unidentified grave sites and unlawful killings by Indian Security Forces. He expected the release of follow up report soon.

Sardar Amajd Yousaf Executive Director KIIR, shared the plight of people living near Line of Control (LoC) and updated audience over the recent situation in Kashmir. He urged that international community must support Pakistan's stance of revival of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Ms Jenefir who is humanitarian expert also welcomed UN report on Kashmir and highlighted the plight of people of Jammu and Kashmir. She called it very vital for the struggle of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Young activist from Britain Mr. Hassan Ashraf also highlighted key findings of report and apprised audience on human rights violations in 2019.

While concluding, Wani thanked international community for their continued support to Kashmiris just and principled struggle for their internationally-acknowledged right to self determination.