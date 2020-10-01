Geneva protest seeks end to HR violations in IIOJK

Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) lodged a strong protest outside the Headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to seek world attention towards the continued bloodshed system genocide and fast-spreading structures of violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) lodged a strong protest outside the Headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to seek world attention towards the continued bloodshed system genocide and fast-spreading structures of violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to KIIR press statement issued here, the protest held on sidelines of the UN human rights council's meeting in Geneva was addressed by Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Mehmood Sharif President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Italy, Ejaz Ahmed Tahir President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Switzerland, Ch Zahid Iqbal President South Zone Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Raja Saeed uz Zaman Secretary General PTI Switzerland, prominent Sikh leader Karan Singh and several others.

While exposing Indian brutalities in the disputed territory the speakers sought the world community's urgent attention towards the impending humanitarian crisis in Kashmir that has been reeling under heightened violence, state repression and undeclared military siege for more than a year now.

Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the held territory they said that the Modi led fascist regime has broken all records of barbarism, brutality and deception in held Kashmir.

Calling for an immediate cession of violent actions and withdrawal of all actions taken by the BJP government since August 5, 2019, they said that under the Modi regime people in the IIOJK have faced deepening human rights crisis.

Urging the international community to help end the vicious cycle of state violence in the region they said, "It is high time that the world community should play its role and influence the government of India stop violence and pave a way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that has cause and consequence of tension in the region."