UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Protest Seeks End To HR Violations In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:09 PM

Geneva protest seeks end to HR violations in IIOJK

Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) lodged a strong protest outside the Headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to seek world attention towards the continued bloodshed system genocide and fast-spreading structures of violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) lodged a strong protest outside the Headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to seek world attention towards the continued bloodshed system genocide and fast-spreading structures of violence in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to KIIR press statement issued here, the protest held on sidelines of the UN human rights council's meeting in Geneva was addressed by Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Mehmood Sharif President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Italy, Ejaz Ahmed Tahir President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Switzerland, Ch Zahid Iqbal President South Zone Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Raja Saeed uz Zaman Secretary General PTI Switzerland, prominent Sikh leader Karan Singh and several others.

While exposing Indian brutalities in the disputed territory the speakers sought the world community's urgent attention towards the impending humanitarian crisis in Kashmir that has been reeling under heightened violence, state repression and undeclared military siege for more than a year now.

Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the held territory they said that the Modi led fascist regime has broken all records of barbarism, brutality and deception in held Kashmir.

Calling for an immediate cession of violent actions and withdrawal of all actions taken by the BJP government since August 5, 2019, they said that under the Modi regime people in the IIOJK have faced deepening human rights crisis.

Urging the international community to help end the vicious cycle of state violence in the region they said, "It is high time that the world community should play its role and influence the government of India stop violence and pave a way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that has cause and consequence of tension in the region."

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World United Nations Europe Jammu Geneva Italy United Kingdom Switzerland August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

24 minutes ago

Daily grind: Malaysian mill makes coffee the old-f ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia begins flu vaccination campaign

2 minutes ago

AIG seeks cooperation from masses

2 minutes ago

Egypt COVID-19 cases rise to 103,198 with 119 new ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.