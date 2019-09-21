Geneva reverberated with Freedom of Kashmir slogans

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) , A huge number of Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora gathered outside the United Nations Geneva on Friday to condemn more than seven weeks long curfew and communication blockade imposed by brutal Indian authorities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, organisers' head has said.

Kashmiri Diaspora from across the Europe gathered on the call of Kashmiri delegation to Geneva to show their support for the freedom of Kashmiri people, Altaf Hussain Wani, Head of Kashmir delegation, attending the ongoing 42nd session of UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva told APP over telephone on Saturday.

"Indian government after the illegal bifurcation of state of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested political leadership, and denied people from freedom of expression and movement to dissuade them from registering their resistance. Participants included politicians, civil society members, lawyers, human rights defenders, and young people", according to Wani.

While speaking to the participants, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), said Kashmir was international dispute pending between India and Pakistan under United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).

While denouncing the recent move of abrogation of article he stated that, no saner voice can support this action of India which resulted in dilution of Kashmiri identity, and called it occupation.

Kashmir is a political dispute and wishes and aspirations of millions of people cannot be ignored while deciding about their future.

Deputy Speaker Baluchistan Assembly and Political Advisor to Chief Minister Baluchistan also participated in the procession and showed their solidarity with besieged Kashmiri people. Pakistan as a nation is standing behind Kashmiri people who are facing worst crackdown and brutal repression under Modi's regime.

The Baluchistan delegation demanded the UN to put pressure on India to lift the curfew. While soekaing t protesters, Faiz Naqshbandi convener All parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) welcomes the response of International media over Kashmir and urged UN to intervene to evade human rights crises.

Pervaiz Shah senior APHC leaders showed great concern over worsening situation of human rights in Kashmir and called for UN t intervene. Hasnul Banna APHC leader said that the resistance of Kashmiris will further enhanced and demanded from international community to support the Kashmiris.

A large number of females participants also participated in the protest. Senior Human Rights defender and activist Shamim Shawl drew attention of the international world on issues of assaults. While speaking she shared that Kashmiri women are victims of Indian State terrorism.

While concluding, participants vowed to work on Kashmir on sustainable and long term basis.