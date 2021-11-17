UrduPoint.com

Genocide Of Innocent Civilians In IIOJK Biggest Challenge For World Conscience: JKNF

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

Genocide of innocent civilians in IIOJK biggest challenge for world conscience: JKNF

Seeking world community's urgent attention towards the continued bloodshed and violence in Indian occupied Kashmir, Senior Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has termed the fresh killing of four civilians by the Indian occupation forces during a fake-encounter in Srinagar as a biggest challenge for world conscience

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 17 (APP):Seeking world community's urgent attention towards the continued bloodshed and violence in Indian occupied Kashmir, Senior Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has termed the fresh killing of four civilians by the Indian occupation forces during a fake-encounter in Srinagar as a biggest challenge for world conscience.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the JKNF leader said that using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in stage-managed encounters and labeling them as 'militants' was part of the Modi led racist regime's playbook of violence.

Demanding an independent inquiry into the incidents of the Indian state sponsored terrorism, Wani while citing the coldblooded murder of three traders and a doctor said, "Such heart wrenching incidents of violence would continue to bruise hearts and minds Kashmiris unless the perpetrators involved in the dastardly acts of violence are brought to justice".

Urging international human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of the Indian state terrorism he said that it was high time that the world should play its due role in putting an immediate end to culture of impunity that has been major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the disputed region.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the JKNF leader said that the India's apartheid regime that has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has now resorted to brutal suppression and killing spree of innocent civilians to create a climate fear and insecurity amongst Kashmiris.

