Ghazi-e-Millat Ali Ahmed Shah Remembered On 32nd Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The 32nd death anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, former AJK president, was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with the renewal of pledge to continue his mission for freedom of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) : The 32nd death anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, former AJK president, was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with the renewal of pledge to continue his mission for freedom of Kashmir.

A simple ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at his mausoleum in Mirpur Monday morning where people from different walks of life laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Secretary General Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Dr Syed Abid Hussain , presidents of their respective factions of local traders unions , social and political activists and others were also present on the occasion.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul.

A special ceremony was organized by Mirpur University of Science & Technology at its City Campus, in collaboration with Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, to pay tribute to the former AJK president for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.

Those who spoke on the occasion, included MUST Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Dr Younis Javed, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society President Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi and Secretary Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, APHC leader Malik Muhammad Aslam and others.

