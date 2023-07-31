Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim remembered on his 20th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

The 20th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri politician and founder President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was observed across AJK on Monday

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) , The 20th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri politician and founder President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was observed across AJK on Monday.

Quran and Fateh Khawani were held for the departed soul at his mausoleum at Kot Mate Khan his native Rawalakot district in Poonch division.

It was a holiday across AJK to facilitate the people to observe the death anniversary of the renowned pioneer worker of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan died on this day in Islamabad in 2003 after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Rawalakot district.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his meritorious services to the Kashmir cause.