Ghazi Pays Tribute To Kashmiri Martyrs Of First April 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:18 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of April 1, 2018

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of April 1, 2018.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that Kashmiri nation will protect the sacred blood of the martyrs.

He said that 17 youngsters including Zeenat-ul-Islam, Zubair Ahmad Tara have been targeted by Indian Army under the guise of operation in Chak Doro of Shopian which added a remarkable chapter in the history of Kashmir.

Uzair maintained that the Kashmiri youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are struggling for the independence of the state and many have sacrificed their lives in this regard.

"The Kashmiri people have been fighting against India's tyranny, oppression and terrorism for the last 73 years" he added.

While stating the incident, he said that on April 1, 2018, thousands of Indian forces besieged Chak Doro Shopian and many other areas in IOK, adding that Indian forces tortured unarmed civilians, looted homes, attacked protesting children and youth with pellet guns.

He lamented that many civilians were martyred including well-known Kashmiri resistance movement leaders Zeenat-ul-Islam and Zubair Ahmad Tara.

He paid rich tribute to the youth of Kashmir that they are facing Indian armed forces brutalities and their determination for freedom remained unflinching.

Ghazali reiterated his determination that India's aggressive occupation would end before long.

