Gilani greets Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul- Azha

In Indian occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul- Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul- Azha.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet urged the people of occupied Kashmir to take care of the families of martyrs and illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

"Heartfelt congrats to the entire Ummah on the eve of Eid Al Adha.

This Eid celebrates the spirit of sacrifice. This is the perfect occasion to remember all those who sacrificed their present for our better future.

Families of martyrs and detainees deserve our special attention," the Veteran leader said.