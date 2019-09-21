Students of Government Degree College for Girls in Denin, District Chitral took out a rally in support of the people of Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Students of Government Degree College for Girls in Denin, District Chitral took out a rally in support of the people of Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

The rally started from the Govt Degree College for Girls Denin and went through various routs and culminated at Chew bridge. The girls students expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris by chanting slogans against India forces atrocities in occupied valley.

Addressing the rally, the students said that the Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris, confined many youth including children and women to their houses and took away many youth from the houses to unknown places. "We could not accept the barbarism of the Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiris," student of the final year Palwasha said.

The participants in the rally were carrying placards and chanting slogans in support of the Kashmiris. They warned India to stop violations of human rights in Kashmir and asking the international community to intervene and resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir under the UN resolutions.

Hundreds of students and employees of educational institutions in across Chitral poured out on roads to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemn the Indian forces' atrocities in the held valley.

The participants of the walk denounced the Indian cruelties against Kashmiris and called upon the world in general and the United Nations in particular to resolve the longstanding issue according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolution.

Traffic has also been stopped in order to give a strong message of the Chitralies women students and teachers and employees to world community that Pakistani nation and the government stood up with innocent Kashmiris being butchered by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

School, college students also marched hands in hands in the protest while holding national and Kashmiri flags and chanting loud slogans. The most echoed slogan chanted by very charges participants was "Kashmir will become Pakistan soon".

Palwasha, Zainab, Rukiyya, Umm-e-Kalsoom in their address to the participants denounced Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and demanded UN to take notice of bloodshed by poodles of Modi, the Indian Prime Minister.

They said Pakistan nation stand with Kashmiris and will never leave them alone. Leading the rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren against the recent annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by the fascist Indian government, a school teacher Durr-e-Shawar in her address to the students said the United Nations, the international community and human rights organizations to come up and take notice of the brutalities and massacre being carried out by the Indian government against innocent Kashmiris.