Glowing Tributes Paid To Noted Freedom Leader Bulla

Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:21 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League has paid glowing tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla of Sopore on his 46th martyrdom anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League has paid glowing tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla of Sopore on his 46th martyrdom anniversary on Monday.

Ghulam Mohammad Bulla was arrested in February 1975 for leading a protest rally against the Indira-Abdullah Accord and was tortured and martyred in custody on February 15, 1975, Kashmir Media Service reported.

JKPFL Chairman Muhammad Farooq Rehmani while paying rich tributes to the martyred leader said, "Today is Bulla's 46th martyrdom anniversary. He was tortured to death during 15th of February, 1975, in the Central Jail Srinagar. He was arrested for joining an anti-Indra Abdullah-Accord demonstration in Sopore a few days before the tragic event.

"He said, those were years of strong public waves and protests across Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 1974 and 1975 had become hallmark of impressive rallies against accord with Delhi, he added.

Farooq Rehmani called upon the world to censure Modi regime, lift ban on political activities, release every Kashmiri from jails, stop killings, permit International probe into rights violations and create an environment conducive for the resolution of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and Charter of the United Nations. He warned that if the conditions were allowed in the present way, Jammu and Kashmir and its besieged Muslim population would be in terrible danger of being reduced to minority.

