Glowing tributes paid to two Martyred youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have paid glowing tributes to the two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district, yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kandipora area of the district. A house was also damaged in the operation.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement through the killing of innocent youth and other cheap tactics. He added that sacrifices of Kashmiri youth were a valuable asset of the freedom movement which would be protected at all costs.

He said that the Kashmiris' sacrifices would definitely bring positive results and they would get rid of India's illegal occupation of their homeland soon.

He added that India must realize the fact that it would not succeed through its military might to prevent the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs was that their mission should be continued till it reached its logical conclusion.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would not allow the sacrifices of Aadil Ahmed Butt and Zahid Ahmad Rathar and other Kashmiri martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.