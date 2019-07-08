UrduPoint.com
Gone But Not Forgotten: Shutdown In IoK On Burhan Wani's 3rd Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:27 PM

Gone but not forgotten: Shutdown in IoK on Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary

The freedom spirit of Burhan Wani is still alive in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as the valley faced shutdown on the third death anniversary of the martyred Kashmiri youth on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The freedom spirit of Burhan Wani is still alive in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as the valley faced shutdown on the third death anniversary of the martyred Kashmiri youth on Monday.

"Gone but not forgotten. Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination in IoK continues despite enhanced Indian brutalities," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet, remembering Burhan Wani who sacrificed his life against Indian oppression.

Using the hashtag #Kashmirbleeds, Dr Faisal mentioned that incidents of Indian brutalities had increased in IoK to silence the Kashmiris demanding their rights.

India's Zee news also confirmed that besides deployment of security forces, the authorities suspended internet services in four south Kashmir districts on Burhan Wani's death anniversary.

"Heavy deployments of security forces have been made all along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which passes through three south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

The Foreign Office spokesman during this Thursday's weekly press briefing had condemned the continuing incidents of human rights violations in Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipur and Srinagar areas of the Occupied valley, saying that life had become miserable for the residents in shape of killings, abuses, disappearances, violence and rapes.

"India is shirking and failing at the same time. We urge India to implement the resolutions of United Nations Security Council rather than diverting the world's attention from a core issue," he said.

