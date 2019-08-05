Government College University Faisalabad stages rally for Kashmir solidarity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Department of Student Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad GCUF ) on Monday staged a rally against Indian brutalities and torture on Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally also express solidarity with the occupied Kashmiris brethren for their struggle for the right of self-determination.

Registrar Ghulam Ghous led the rally while Deans, faculty members and large number of students participated in the rally.

The speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir.

They called upon the world community to play its role for stopping India atrocities in held Kashmir.

They said that Kashmir was juggler vein of Pakistan and all Pakistani were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

The speakers said that massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) would not go waste.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against India atrocities.