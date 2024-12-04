Government Determined To Safeguard Lives, Properties Of Citizens : AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that protecting lives and properties of citizens was the government's foremost responsibility
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that protecting lives and properties of citizens was the government's foremost responsibility. The PM, Haq, said this while addressing a reception ceremony in the state metropolis on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said development and progress in the state were inescapably linked to peace and stability in the liberated territory. "There is a dire need to reject this protest politics that not only undermines the economy and development but also affects the citizens' lives and their livelihoods," he said, adding that the politics of adventurism and confrontation has to be stopped for the greater good of the people.
The PM said that protests and sit-ins were not only detrimental to law and order, but they also adversely affect the livelihood of the common masses.
"Peaceful protest is the right of every citizen; however, the people of Muzaffarabad must rethink and decide whether they should become a part of the indefinite protest or adopt a judicious course that leads to progress and prosperity, "said the AJK premier.
Referring to his struggle to seek subsidy on electricity and wheat flour from the Federal government, the PM said, "I presented my stand for cheap electricity and cheap flour in the Senate of Pakistan, which has benefited the people of the state.
" "Despite that, negative propaganda is being made that the government will withdraw subsidies," the PM maintained.
"Those who are hell-bent on holding protests for an indefinite period of time should be asked the root causes of their protests," he said, adding that if presidential ordinance was the issue, then this protest call should have been withdrawn after it was suspended by the AJK Supreme Court.
The PM said that the Bar Council had been invited to provide guidance regarding the ordinance. "The consultation process aimed at seeking opinion from different sections of the society regarding the ordinance is still going on," he said.
"We must create facilities for each other instead of spreading chaos and anarchy by blocking roads and closing down shops and markets," the PM said, adding it was the responsibility of the government to open shops and defend those who reject this policy of confrontation.
On this occasion, the most senior minister, Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, and government ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Abdul Majid Khan, and Nisar Ansar Abdali were also present.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families
11 injured in roof collapse
KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI
Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera
Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender- ..
Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh
RWN organizes national conference on FoRB
Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK23 hours ago
-
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest24 hours ago
-
AJK Govt. takes all required steps to maintain rule of law, supremacy of constitution: Azad Jammu K ..24 hours ago
-
Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on subsidized rates: AJK PM2 days ago
-
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur2 days ago
-
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach2 days ago
-
AJK President calls for EU's effective role to help resolve lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully2 days ago
-
Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bear attack in IIOJK2 days ago
-
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches2 days ago
-
Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM5 days ago
-
AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK5 days ago
-
AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilization in State metropoli ..5 days ago