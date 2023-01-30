UrduPoint.com

Government Determined To Turn AJK An Ideal Welfare State : Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Government determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industriall

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industrially.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting that was concerned here to review the progress of all development and non-development departments across Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Secretaries, Directors and heads of nation~building state bodies.

Speaking on the occasion the PM said, "We have to work hard today for a better tomorrow and make sure that all available resources and manpower are being utilized honestly and effectively".

Terming Mirpur city the most modern and planned city after Islamabad, the PM said that the infrastructure of the city should be of international standards." Expatriates are our asset, the government will provide all possible facilities to investors, he said, adding that major obstacles in the completion of Rathoa-Hariyam Bridge have been removed.

"Matters related to funds, workforce, consultants have almost been settled", the prime Minister said.

The PM while terming Qabza mafia as the biggest obstacle in the way of development and prosperity said that the administration must continue to take legal action against the mafia involved in illegal land grabbing.

Appreciating the dutiful officers' role in society, the PM said, " I love the active and worthy officers who run the affairs of the state responsibly as per the law of the land".

The extraordinary meeting also took a detailed review of the implementation of the orders of the Prime Minister and the progress made on ongoing development projects throughout Azad Kashmir including Rathoa Hariyam Bridge, PMU projects, roads, standard construction of government buildings and prevention of smuggling of flour.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan directed all the concerned secretaries and heads of departments to double their efforts and accelerate the process of development.

He said that a grand public park with state-of-the-art facilities should be built in the lake view city where local and overseas Kashmiris and their children can get quality entertainment".

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Road Progress Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Love Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice for v ..

Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice for vulnerable, oppressed: Minister ..

35 seconds ago
 Ulema condemn blast in Peshawar's Police Line mosq ..

Ulema condemn blast in Peshawar's Police Line mosque

37 seconds ago
 International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cres ..

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Says Wor ..

39 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis playing vital role in economy: ..

Overseas Pakistanis playing vital role in economy: Punjab Governor Muhammad Bali ..

40 seconds ago
 Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of employe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.