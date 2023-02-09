Government fully acknowledges significance, role of opposition: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the government would take on board the opposition to develop consensus on issues of vital national interest

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the government would take on board the opposition to develop consensus on issues of vital national interest.

The AJK premier said this while talking to former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan and former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan who called on him at Jammu Kashmir house on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK PM said that he held the opposition in high esteem. He said that the government and the opposition have a very important role in the democratic system.

"The government fully acknowledges the importance and role of the opposition and wants its support in legislation and other parliamentary matters", the PM said.

"We will move forward together and work together for the development of the state", he said adding that developing consensus on issues of national interest was key to success.

During the meeting the trio expressed satisfaction over the unanimous resolution adopted by the joint session of the Parliament on Kashmir and said that the resolution was of great importance.

They observed that lasting peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to a just and equitable solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Appreciating the existing unanimity on the issue of Kashmir, they agreed that there was a dire need that Kashmiri leadership should also speak in one voice on national issues, especially the Kashmir issue.

They also stressed the need for launching an effective diplomatic campaign at international level to highlight the Kashmir issue in its true context in influential world capitals.

They also expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the widespread deaths and destruction caused by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria and discussed sending a delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Turkey. They expressed their heartfelt condolences with Turkish people and prayed for brotherly counties' early recovery from the sheer scale of devastation.

Former Prime Ministers Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan and Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan also informed the Prime Minister about the problems of the opposition, especially regarding development funds.The duo sought equal distribution of funds amongst the lawmakers.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan agreed to their demands and said that the opposition members will also be provided with development funds so that they can solve the problems of the people. Ends / APP / AHR.