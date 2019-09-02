Government installs curfew clock against Indian brutality in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Government has installed curfew clock against Indian brutality on Kashmiris on the way of Diplomatic Enclave on Sehar Wardi road here on Monday in Islamabad.According to media reports, the Federal government installed curfew clock in front of Serina hotel against Indian brutality on Kashmiris.

The time, day and curfew day in Indian occupied Kashmir are coming on the curfew clock.The purpose of this curfew clock is to raise Human rights violations in Kashmir to all the diplomats.