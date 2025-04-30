Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his base camp's government prioritizes the Kashmir freedom movement, focusing on engaging leaders from all schools of thought in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Kashmiri perspective globally, given the current situation in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his base camp's government prioritizes the Kashmir freedom movement, focusing on engaging leaders from all schools of thought in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Kashmiri perspective globally, given the current situation in the state.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to an overseas Kashmiris delegation that called on him under the leadership of Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, it was officially said.

Anwar ul Haq said, while responding to an invitation by the delegation, that he will visit the UK and Europe after the budget, representing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. His aim would be to mobilize Kashmiris in Europe and the UK, make the Kashmiris' right to self-determination programs successful, and organize Kashmiri organizations, leaders, councilors, British members of parliament, human rights activists, and institutions.

Raja Najabat Hussain briefed the Prime Minister about his movement's programs and activities, including meetings with British MPs, leaders of British political parties, and human rights organizations. He highlighted the movement's efforts to raise awareness about the right to self-determination and Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir.

AJK Minister Prof Taqdees Gilani appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International, saying that Raja Najabat Hussain and his team, particularly the women's wing, actively highlight the case of people in occupied Kashmir worldwide, serving as unpaid ambassadors for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

