Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated his commitment to ensure good governance in the state in letter and spirit to ensure the delivery of neat and clean services to the masses.

While addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected office bearers of Kashmir Press Club in Bhimber Town of AJK on Wednesday, he said that the government was working day to day to improve the system of governance besides providing other basic amenities of life to the masses.

Stressing the need to end the culture of polarization, the PM said that promoting love and brotherhood in society was the ruler's responsibility.

"There is no political interference in the Public Service Commission; even the president or prime minister won't dare call the chairman," he further said, adding that now lecturers and doctors would be appointed based on merit.

He also added that it was unfortunate that during the last 10 years, recruitments were made based on nepotism and cronyism instead of merit.

The PM said that he had put an end to the protocol culture.

On this occasion, the PM announced a 1 million rupee grant for the welfare of journalists. In his speech, he assured the journalist community of solving their problems. The function was attended by senior minister Col. retired Waqar Noor and newly elected office bearers of the Bhimber press club. Meanwhile, the PM spent a busy day in his native constituency. He reached his home town in a private vehicle without any protocol.

Elders from all over the constituency and prominent political and social personalities, including lawyers, businessmen, and journalists, visited his residence and offered him their heartfelt felicitations on performing Umrah. He also visited the ancestral graveyard and offered Fateh at his mother's grave.

