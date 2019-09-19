UrduPoint.com
Governor Discusses Indian Atrocities In Kashmir With New Zealand's Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, discussing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir with New Zealand's envoy, stressed that New Zealand should utilise its influence on India to prevent it from disturbing peace of the entire region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, discussing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir with New Zealand's envoy, stressed that New Zealand should utilise its influence on India to prevent it from disturbing peace of the entire region.

Talking to New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish MacMaster who called on him at the Governor House, the Governor said that there has been an alarming increase in the incidents of torture and rapes in the occupied valley of Kashmir by Indian forces, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

He said that the entire region had come to the brink of war with the brutality of India in the disputed valley of Kashmir.

Imran Ismail said that the present government would continue to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum.

"Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. The whole nation is ready to fight for the cause of Kashmir till the last drop of blood." New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish MacMaster, indicating strong support to Pakistan's stance, said that it was important for all of us to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions for ensuring peace in the region.

He said that life was at its peak in Karachi, where economic, social, cultural and other activities were in full swing and the foreign investors could take maximum benefit from it.

Honorary Consul General Moin Foda was also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations, investmentopportunities and other important matters in detail.

