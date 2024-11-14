Govt Determined To Solve Masses' Problems At Their Doorsteps: AJK PM
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his government's resolve to solve the masses' problems at their doorsteps
MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his government's resolve to solve the masses' problems at their doorsteps.
"Every single penny of tax-money will be spent on the welfare of the people", the AJK Premier said and added that his coalition government was committed to weed out corruption.
In a,statement issued on Thursday, Anwaar ul Haq said that answer to the region's governance issues lies in eliminating the menace of individual and institutional corruption at all level.
Referring to his recent mass-contact drive during his recently concluded visits to Poonch, Neelam, Kotli, Mirpur, Haveli, Bagh, Abbaspur, Siddhnoti, the AJK PM said that the Primary objective behind meeting people was to listen, understand and address their problems.
He said that the elected representatives who work for the good of the people of their respective areas and Constituencies gain the respect of their voters and supporters.
"A genuine political worker is one who thinks for the betterment of his people", the PM added. He said that along with essential food commodities, electricity and flour was being provided to consumers at affordable prices despite the fact that the government has limited resources.He said spreading chaos in the liberated territory (AJK) was tantamount to harming the Kashmir cause.
The PM said that all possible measures would be taken to take care of people living in remote areas, particularly those living near the Line of Control during winter.
The AJK government, Anwaar said, was duty-bound to solve the problems of people of these remote areas who have bore brunt of Indian shelling since the past several years.
Terming Azad Jammu Kashmir as the land of martyrs and Ghazis, the Prime Minister Haq said that the people of the region had rendered unprecedented sacrifices.
Recent Stories
Rwanda declares end to deadly Marburg virus outbreak
DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground
13 Major Road Construction Projects inaugurated in Ghotki
Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma
Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop inaugurated
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..
Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry lays foundation of two projects ..1 hour ago
-
Govt. determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Cha ..1 hour ago
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for all: WASUP Experts:24 hours ago
-
JKLF Yasin Malik calls for immediate shifting of its jailed supremo Yasin Malik from Delhi’s Tihar ..24 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls for exposing India's ..2 days ago
-
Ombudsman team to hold "Khuli Kachehri " in Kotli on Nov 153 days ago
-
Kashmiri leaders vow to intensify call for freedom8 days ago
-
AJK President calls on Kashmiri expats to advocate for Kashmir settlement10 days ago
-
Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabilize coalition government12 days ago
-
Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed puppet Lt. Governor for forced media dictates12 days ago
-
Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, VCs of MUST, Women University Bagh, call on AJK President13 days ago
-
AJK President calls for a unified stand among Muslims seeking early settlement of Kashmir, Palestin ..14 days ago