MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) ; Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reiterating his government's commitment to ensure good governance and supremacy of law, said that good governance was key to the region's socioeconomic development.

While talking to public delegations that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday the PM said that correcting the system and implementing reforms was the first and foremost priority of the present government.

He said that the public would benefit from the government initiatives only if service delivery in the state improves. He said that the government has reduced non-developmental expenses with a view to putting an increased emphasis on the health, education and development of the region.

After taking up the reins of the state, the PM said that the coalition government had tried to solve the problems of the people and provide them with all the basic amenities of life. He said that development across the state can be visible on the ground only when the projects allocated in the current financial year's budget are completed.

"Our priorities are to raise the standard of living of the people by providing them with facilities at their doorstep and raising the voice for our oppressed Kashmiri brothers on the other side of the Line of Control", the PM said.