Govt. Plans To Furnish People With Latest Amenities Of Life: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday said all possible steps would be taken to serve the people besides providing them the latest amenities of life

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday said all possible steps would be taken to serve the people besides providing them the latest amenities of life.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to public delegations that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the bureaucracy has been instructed to ensure cent percent attendance of the staff in government offices especially in those offices where people come on a daily basis for redressal of their problems, said a press release.

The prime minister said that a strategy has been formulated to solve the problems being faced by the people.

He said that the establishment of a welfare state so as to provide relief to common people was the main aim and objective of the incumbent government. He said that efforts were being made to keep the hospitals and schools fully functional across the state.

Anwaar said that the official protocol has been reduced with a view to minimizing the gap between the people and the Prime Minister.He said that the ministers have also been advised to keep their protocol low.

"We are servants of the people and the welfare of people is our first priority", the PM said.

The public delegations from Kalri, Kamotra, Panjeedi, Konde and Chala were comprised on Raja Pervez Khan, Colonel (R) Iftikhar Khan, Muhammad Hanif Kund, Junaid Fayyaz, Mahmood Akhtar, Gohar Khadim, Haji Jameel, Dr. Yusuf, Mohammad Rafiq, Farrukh Nawaz, Kazim Hasan, Shafiq Ahmed, Shahryar Ashfaq, Hasnain Ashraf, Saqib Raja, Khaleeq-Uz-Zaman, Mohsen Khan and Chaudhry Rizwan Akbar.

The visiting delegates on the occasion congratulated the PM on assuming the charge as Prime Minister Azad Kashmir.Meanwhile, Dr. Sultan-ul-Arifin Siddiqui, Sajjad Nasheen of Nirian Sharif called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq and invited him to participate in the annual Urs in Niryan Sharif on June 11.

While accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the religious and academic services of Pir Allauddin Siddiqui.

He also appreciated the academic services of Dr. Sultan-ul-Arifin. Referring to the supreme service rendered by the Sufi saints in the region, the PM said we owe it to the saints who played an important role in promoting and propagating the message of islam in the Indian subcontinent.

"They were God's chosen people who lived a simple life, worked for the welfare of humanity and spread the message of Islam through their unblemished character and knowledge", the PM said.

