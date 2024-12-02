Open Menu

Govt To Continue Supply Of Electricity, Wheat On Subsidized Rates: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while urging people to avoid listening to rumour mongers, has said that the government would continue to provide electricity and wheat flour to citizens on subsidized rates

He said this while interacting with traders during his visit to the Plate Market, a thick business hub in the state metropolis late Monday.

While enquiring about the business community's grievances, the AJK PM said, steps were being taken to solve the issues relating to the capital city Muzaffarabad. "Instructions have been issued to the municipal authorities after the traders raised the issue of cleanliness", the AJK PM said, adding that the problems related to street lights and cleanliness of the city, including the Plate Bazar would be addressed within a couple of days.

About the recently promulgated presidential ordinance, he said that a committee has been constituted in this regard.

He said that the health package would be instrumental in addressing health-related problems of the masses.

"The historic health package will provide great relief to the people", the AJK PM said." The government reconciliation committee is in constant touch with the Public Action Committee", he maintained. Terming disagreement as the beauty of democracy, he further said, " We are ready to listen to the point of view of the Action Committee".

"The voice raised within the ambit of the law and constitution will definitely be heard and legitimate demands will also be fulfilled", the AJK PM remarked.Terming welfare of people as his government's sole mission, he said that the government would utilize all possible resources to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by some of of his cabinet colleagues.

