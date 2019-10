The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to observe October 27, 2019 as Black Day to express harmony and solidarity with Kashmiris in their plight, caused by the Indian government

In a statement issued by Director General Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that national flag shall be hoisted at half mast throughout the province on the day.