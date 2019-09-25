Govt to observe September 27 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has announced to observe September 27 (Friday) as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

All the institutions will hold public rallies to express their feelings with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) under the theme " Let us save the innocent children of IOJ&K," said the notification issued here by the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.