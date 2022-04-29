Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government will always welcome constructive criticism of the media but spreading rumors is yellow journalism which must be discouraged by all and sundry

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government will always welcome constructive criticism of the media but spreading rumors is yellow journalism which must be discouraged by all and sundry.

The AJK PM expressed these views while addressing a briefing session arranged by the AJK Press Information Department (PID) at Jammu Kashmir House yesterday.

AJK Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Members of Assembly Javed Butt, Rafiq Nayyar, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani and others were also present on the occasion.

The PM said that given the importance of media in the modern era the role of PID has become even more important. He highlighted the important role the media plays in shaping the society and public opinion.

The Prime Minister said that a comprehensive policy has to be formulated to deal with the modern challenges faced by the media industry.

"The system of monitoring the circulation of newspapers will be made more effective", he said adding that despite the advent of modern media, radio has its own importance.

He said that a detailed briefing will be given soon to assess the budget and other requirements of the Information Department.

Highlighting the importance of digitalization of records and archives, the PM said that there was a dire need to create an electronic archive to preserve the audio and video record. He also said that the Press Information Department should play its effective role in conveying the message to the people so that the messages of public interest can reach the common man.

"Steps should be taken to prevent circulation of false news to save the society from the adverse impacts of fake news", he added.