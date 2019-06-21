UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Evolve Joint Strategy For Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Kashmiri leaders Friday urged both the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to evolve a joint strategy for the promotion of Kashmir cause at international fora

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Kashmiri leaders Friday urged both the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to evolve a joint strategy for the promotion of Kashmir cause at international fora.

They were addressing the seminar on " Human Rights Violations In Kashmir And World Community Responsibility " jointly organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), said a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) AJK Abdur Rashid Turabi said the AJK government was created for the promotion of Kashmir freedom and it was the right time to expose Indian forces atrocities being continued in IOK since last three decades.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Khawaja Farooq Ahmad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on the self determination of Kashmiri people at any level and his party's central leadership assured them that the Federal government would soon raise the Kashmir cause vehemently at diplomatic level with worst record of human rights in IOK.

President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani said that people in UK was ready to welcome every leader from Pakistan and AJK for Kashmir cause but our leadership should come up with one slogan and mission to London, aimed to expose the Indian atrocities in IOK and he would provide voluntarily every kind of support and human resource to make their visit a story of success, he added.

Chairman JKSM Altaf Ahmad Bhat said that the government should brief the world power about the IOK human rights violations and convey them that in Modi led Hindu extremist government Kashmiris may suffer more at the hands of Indian army for demanding the right of self-determination granted by United Nations (UN).

He said that the continuous detention of IOK leaders was itself a worst kind of human rights violation and human rights organisations must take the notice of Indian government decisions under which they have put the resistance leadership behind the bars .

Parliamentary leader of PTI in AJK Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan said that due to the matchless sacrifices of the people of IOK Kashmir was being discussed at international level.

" It is good to see both military and civil leadership of Pakistan were on same page which would help to form the joint strategy to find ways for the permanent solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of IOK," Khan added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

