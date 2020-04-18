The spokesman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government and Minister for Population Welfare and Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Saturday said that due to timely steps initiated by the government to avoid the COVID-19 spread, the situation remained in control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : The spokesman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government and Minister for Population Welfare and Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Saturday said that due to timely steps initiated by the government to avoid the COVID-19 spread, the situation remained in control.

Briefing the media, Dr. Bashir said that no new case of the coronavirus was reported in AJK during the last 24 hours.

The minister said that the AJK government had immediately provided funds from its own resources to the departments concerned to effectively deal with the prevailing situation, which helped in improving the situation in the state.

He told that social activist Inham ul Haq Masoodi had met with the AJK Prime Minister on Thursday and provided Personal Protection Equipment Kits (PPEs) for the medical staff working in different hospitals in the state. "On the PM's directions, these reusable PPEs that include waterproof dress, protection glasses, gloves and masks have been provided 40 kits each to AIMS, CMH and Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad. These safety kits could be used for long time after washing and sanitizing", he informed.

Dr.

Mustafa Bashir told that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reiterated his appeal to the general public to observe social distancing and cooperate with the government agencies in implementation of the lockdown.

He informed that the premier, while taking notice of the public complaints, directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the cash distribution process under Ehsaas Program.

On this occasion, the spokesman of the AJK government expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and called upon the international community to come-forward and help the eight million besieged people of the IOK.

He added that despite the crisis situation caused by the COVID-19, the people of IOJ&K were not being provided the proper medical facilities.

Dr. Abbasi said that Indian armed forces were involved in massive human rights abuses in the held valley and even not sparing the civilian population residing along the Line of Control.

He appealed the UN and other global human rights bodies to take serious and immediate notice of the Indian aggressive designs against the people of IOJ&K