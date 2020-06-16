GPKSC announces to hold protest rally in front of IHC London to mark 4th anniversary of Burhan Wani

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan's application for holding a peaceful protest rally to mark the scheduled 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani in front of the Indian High Commission (IHC) in London was turned down by the London Metropolitan police, said a message released to media here on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan's application for holding a peaceful protest rally to mark the scheduled 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani in front of the Indian High Commission (IHC) in London was turned down by the London Metropolitan police, said a message released to media here on Tuesday.

The Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a world-fame Kashmiri think-tank, human rights outfit, had scheduled a peaceful protest rally in front of the IHC on July 8th to mark the 4th martyrdom anniversary of martyred Barhan Muzaffar Wani but the London Metropolitan Police declined the request with the only reason that due to COVID 19 restrictions they were constrained to disallow the holding of the scheduled rally.

Raja Sikander said that denial of his request was the double standards of London Metropolitan Police as the BLACK LIVES MATTERS and other Far-Right wing parties were allowed to hold protest with thousands of demonstrators in streets of London city but their request was turn down, it added.

"Whereas we are peaceful people whom have held over 200 peaceful demonstrations in London in the past and never damaged anything", Khan said.

He said that in fact British Home Secretary Priti Patel had very close ties with the Fascists BJP leader and Prime Minister of India Narindra Modi whom with his extremist Hindu RSS goon have made a living hell for the minorities especially the main minority Muslim community in India and the freedom-loving people in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK).

The chairman GPKSC said International community was engaged in combating and taking measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and the Indian Armed Forces had increased barbarous acts of violence and state terrorism unleashed against the people in IOK.

He further pointed out, quoting fresh reports reaching London from the IOJK that all of the educational institutes were lying closed for the past over 10 months turning the occupied state the largest prison on the planet since Indian sinister August 5 act of scrapping the special status of the Jammu Kashmir state vanishing article 370 of her (India) own constitution.

Sikander said "we have asked the London Metropolitan Police to review our application again allowing permission for holding the peaceful 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani outside the Indian High Commission on July 08. "Otherwise we will have no option but to take the matter into the Higher courts of the country including the European Court of Justice of Britain", he added.