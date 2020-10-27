GPKSC holds black day rally against continual Indian occupation of Kashmir

Like people across Pakistan and either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community observed Black Day on Tuesday to convey to the international community that they completely rejected India's illegal occupation of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu & Kashmir state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) : Like people across Pakistan and either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community observed Black Day on Tuesday to convey to the international community that they completely rejected India's illegal occupation of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu & Kashmir state.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the subcontinent and against the will and aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir people.

This year's day is also of special significance as it was observed in the backdrop of illegal and unilateral sinister act of India to revoke special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state on 5th August last year.

The day highlights the 73 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Addressing the black day congregation held at the head office of the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) the major Kashmiris rights outfit of world repute, the Kashmir-origin President of the organization Kala Khan and Secretary General Zahid Khan reiterated complete support to the just cause of Kashmiris in their birth right to freedom from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation, says a message released to the media here.

Kala Khan said that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison � since the people of Jammu & Kashmir have already decided to determine their destiny through the historic July 19, 1947 resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

The GPKSC president said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom from Indian clutches would continue till a single kashmiri was alive.

"There is need to show the world that resistance of Kashmiri people does not need the means of telecommunications for their survival", he categorically said.

Addressing on the occasion, the Secretary General GPKSC Zahid Khan said that no power could stop the Kashmiris from securing their freedom from Indian clutches.

Khan strongly condemned the Indian barbaric acts in Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Zahid Khan emphatically called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the the UN resolutions.

The participants were holding placards, black flags and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans and message in support of the Kashmir freedom activists.

The Black Day was also observed by the Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistani expatriates in various other British cities and the adjoining European countries under the auspices of the local chapters of the GPKSC organisation in support of the people of Kashmir.

The day is marked to denounce the illegitimate occupation of Indian in Kashmir.

In this regard, various ceremonies were held in Birmingham, Bradford, Wakefield, Dudley and other cities to condemn Indian forces' atrocities on the innocent people of Kashmir.