MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) : A mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Day congregation hosted by the UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit - Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council here Friday night called upon the United Nation's Secretary General Antnio Guterres to immediately move for appointing the Plebiscite Administrator for managing plebiscite in internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state granting the birth right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the UN resolutions without further loss of time.

Retired Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Muhammad Azam Khan was the chief guest of the grand ceremony chaired by elderly Kashmiri politician and Chief Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court.

Besides the Chief Guest and the chair, the largely-attended ceremony was addressed among others by the chief host Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), currently on official visit to Pakistan and AJK, President AJK Chapter of the Organization Syed Shabir Ahmed Shah, newly-inducted Secretary General of the organization Abdul Raoof, Registrar (Retd) of Mirpur University of Science & Technology, Prof. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, UK-based Kashmiri Diaspora leaders Muhammad Ashraf Chughtai and Faiz Ahmed Faizi, AJK Jamaat e Islami leader Muhammad Bashir Shagoo, ex President AJKCCI Raja Muhammad Jamil and others.

The event was attended by the intellect class including representatives of diverse segments of the civil society, social and political workers, local journalists Human Rights Organizations' activists, academicians, members of legal and business community.

The chief host of the ceremony the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan strongly condemned the increased human rights abuses and atrocities being committed by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the inhuman and unprecedented lockdown imposed in the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied State since 5 August 5th, 2019 Indian sinister act of scrapping special status of the Jammu & Kashmir State.

Khan underlined that the UN Security Council has taken up the unresolved Kashmir dispute thrice over last few months which negates the false Indian claim that the Kashmir dispute was a bilateral dispute.

While calling for the importance and urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people, Raja Sikander Khan called upon the international community and global human rights forums to exert pressure on fascist Modi-led Indian government to immediately reverse its unilateral actions, lift the lockdown from the bleeding vale of IIOJK and release all detained Kashmiri prisoners including women and children languishing in various prisons in India and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir Stat.

Addressing the ceremony Chief Guest Justice Azam Khan, Retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, while referring to Kashmir as "Heaven on earth", lamented the fact that unfortunately, the Kashmiri people were still waiting for peace and prosperity in the region.

He further said that since it was a political dispute it should be resolved through political means in line with the aspirations and wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He called for raisin awareness, by Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community abroad including Britain and other European countries about the plight of the Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Khan vehemently condemned the increased human rights abuses and brutalities committed by the Indian Occupying forces in the occupied Kashmir State, which he added, has been turned into the largest garrison-cum-prison on the planet by India in continual abortive attempt to maintain her unlawful occupation at the gun point.

Vehemently condemning the grave human rights violations in IIOJK, the chair Chief Justice (Retd) of AJK High Court Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick emphasized that it was high time for the people of Jammu & Kashmir State to rally round a flag irrespective of their political differences and ideologies to secure their collective cause of the legitimate right to self determination.

Justice Majeed Mallick categorically reminded that Kashmir issue could not be removed from the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC), which was committed to resolving the issue according to the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people.

He added that the Security Council's agenda was set in accordance with the established rules and procedures and could be changed only by a consensus decision of the council. "A member state cannot change the agenda unilaterally", he underlined.

The seasoned Kashmiri politician called for immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces from the bleeding IIOJK to move ahead for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the Kashmiris, the basic and major party to the much-delayed unresolved issue.

The GPKSC AJK Chapter President Syed Shabir Shah, while speaking on this occasion, emphasized the international community must do more to support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this time of trial and tribulation.

He said that each additional second on the prevailing IIOJK lockdown clock was a burden on the world's collective conscience.

Shabir Shah furhter urged upon the international community to move for extending due support to the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris.

Speakers called upon comity of human rights and peace-loving nations to exert due diplomatic pressure upon India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

Speakers lauded entire Pakistani nation and the government for standing as one in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters by observing the nation-wide Kashmir Solidarity Day from Khyber to Karachi.

They thanked people and the government of Pakistan for continuing moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.