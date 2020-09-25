GPKSC lauds Erdogan' for supporting Kashmiris' birth right to self determination

Applauding Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for reiterating his unflinching support to kashmiris' legitimate cause , UK-based Kashmir's world-fame rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) called upon the international community leaders to follow the suit and raise voice for the voiceless people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) : Applauding Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for reiterating his unflinching support to kashmiris' legitimate cause , UK-based Kashmir's world-fame rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) called upon the international community leaders to follow the suit and raise voice for the voiceless people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing quarterly meeting of his organization in London late Thursday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President Kala Khan underlined that Turkey always supported the suppressed nations including the Jammu & Kashmir people's struggle for securing their internationally-acknowledged right to self determination.

, " Jammu & Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line Of Control owe a debt of gratitude to the brotherly country for its continued and consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue", the GPKSC leaders said while expressing their heartiest thanks to the Turkish president, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Friday.

Citing the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indo-Pak South Asian region the Kashmiri Diaspora leaders said that it was high time that the influential world leaders should realize the fact that hapless people of Kashmir cannot be left at the mercy of Modi led fascist regime that is hell-bent on erasing the Kashmir's socio-political and cultural identity.

"The situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir state had assumed dangerous proportions after the hardliner Indian government stripped the region of its statehood by vanishing article 370 and 35 A of her (India) own constitution last year (2019).

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said that a meaningful dialogue between the key stake-holders was the only way forward to settled the Kashmir issued on permanent grounds but relying only on bilateralism would be tantamount to allowing more bloodshed and casualties in the IIOJK at the hands of over a million of the Indian occupying military and para military forces, they opined.

Sikander Khan said that the world might wait for an indefinite period of time to find a solution of the much delayed Kashmir conflict, but Kashmiris who were being massacred by the unbridled India day after day could not bear wait for a single day furthermore, he warned.

The GPKSC leaders called upon the world leaders to move ahead in a big way and explore all available options to settle this deadly conflict on permanent grounds.

They emphasized that a sustained and coordinated diplomatic persuasion by the world powers was imperative to bring both India and Pakistan to the negotiating table to settle the much-prolonged Kashmir issue, the major cause of tension and unrest in the region.