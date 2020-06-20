GPKSC remembers legendary kashmiri journalist on 2nd martyrdom anniversary

Paying tributes to shaheed legendary seasoned Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari Shaheed on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary, the world-fame Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) has said Dr. Bukhari was a strong voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmiris which was gagged by brutal India permanently

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Paying tributes to shaheed legendary seasoned Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari Shaheed on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary, the world-fame Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) has said Dr. Bukhari was a strong voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmiris which was gagged by brutal India permanently.

Addressing a simple but impressive ceremony in head office of the organization in London late Friday to mark the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of the late Bukhari sahib, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President Kala Khan said that the Indian occupational forces silenced the strong voice of Jammu & Kashmir people through his assassination, along two of his body guards two years ago on June 14 in occupied Srinagar in front of his office depriving the state a great man of high intellect and pen, says a message released here to media here on Saturday.

The GBKSC leaders said that Shaheed Bukhari's role as Chief Editor of Srinagar's leading English daily The Rising Kashmir was a guide line for the media in and outside the occupied Jammu & Kashmir State. "The motherland always stands proud of shaheed's life-time unprecedented struggle for securing and protecting the rights of expression besides the birth rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", they added.

Speaking on this occasion, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan underlined that Shujjat Bukhari was made the victim of the targeted killing specifically on the day when UN's Human Rights Commission had issued the report on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir valley. " Shaheed Bukhari and his friends had great contribution in it", he added.

He continued that Bukhari's long journalistic services, particularly his desire and endeavors to bring the Kashmiri journalist community from both sides of the line of control in the state gathered on a platform to ensure their due role for the cause of emergence of ever lasting peace between India and Pakistan in the region through the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the State, would always be remembered.

Sikander said that best way to pay tributes to Shaheed Dr. Bukhari was to continue endeavors for the completion of the mission of the legendary martyred kashmiri journalist for grant of the internationally-committed right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in line with international norms and commitments.

Bukhari, the GPKSC chairman further said, was a staunch supporter and leading voice for peace, justice and rights in Jammu and Kashmir and ever-lasting Indo-Pakistan peace through early peaceful solution of the Kashmir conflict between the two countries.

Speaking on this occasion, the GPKSC President Kala Khan said that shaheed Shujjat Bukhari raised voice for the early grant of the birth right of self determination to the people of the state by inviting the attention of the international community towards the continual deterioration of peace in South Asia following persistent deprivation of the people of Kashmir of their much-awaited right of self-determination by India for the last 73 years.

Khan termed Dr/ Shujaat a multi-dimensional personality with many talents and one of the unfortunate dimension about the Kashmir conflict was that it consumed the best amongst the high literary class and spares the mediocre who lack vision and direction.

Kala Khan concluded as saying "because of his massive life-time literary contribution shaheed Shujaat Bukhari emerged as an epitome of glorious intellectual traditions of the State of Jammu & Kashmir."