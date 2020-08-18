GPKSC seeks early intervention of UN SG to get Kashmir conflict settled without further delay

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) : UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International has urged upon the United Nations Secretary General Antanio Guterres to move for ensuring the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir to pave the way for the settlement of Kashmir under UN resolutions without further loss of time.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of the central executive of his organisation at its head office in London Tuesday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan demanded stringent action by the United Nations Secretary General against blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir by India through nefarious August 05 last year action of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir at gun point of her over a million of occupational forces in the IIOJK, he added, a message reaching and released to the media here Tuesday evening said.

The two leaders continued inviting immediate attention of the UN Secretary General that in view of the past ugly record, India was perusing the policy to perpetuate her forced and unlawful occupation internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir by one way or the other and the abrogation of special status of the disputed IIOJK was one of the precedent of India's continual hostility and denial of international norms and commitments about the due settlement of the much-delayed conflict, he underlined.

Speaking on this occasion, the GPKSC Chairman also called upon the UN Secretary General to take immediate step to appoint a special representative in Jammu & Kashmir state with an authority and power to take measures to withdraw the Indian occupational armed forces from the occupied state by its substitution by small units of the UN force to maintain law and order in the disputed Himalayan state.

Expressing grave concern over the pre-planned genocide of innocent Kashmiris especially youths by the Indian occupying forces in the bleeding vale of IIOJK besides the increased human rights abuses in the occupied valley, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan urged upon the world body to immediately move ahead to get hardliner Delhi-sponsored bloodshed stopped in IIOJK by performing her (UNO) due global responsibilities since the world forum was morally and legally responsible to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people in the world-recognized disputed IIOJK, he added.

Khan urged that in the reference to the world peace be mentioned restoration of peace and order in the Indian-illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir state where human rights were being vastly abused with continual increase day by day.

"Thousands of innocent Kashmiri Muslims of all ages including youth were being found missing and imprisoned in jails without trial in the turbulent Indian occupied J&K state", he pointed and emphasized that since India had invoked the jurisdiction of the United Nations Security Council by seeking truce and ceasefire with a surety to a plebiscite in the state to enable the people of Jammu & Kashmir to decide their destiny by free use of the right of self determination through plebiscite under the auspices of the UNO, he recalled.