GPKSC seeks UN action against Delhi-hatched unlawful Domicile rules in disputed IIOJK:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) : United Kingdom-based Kashmiris rights outfit and a think-tank the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International (GPKSC) Wednesday called upon the United Nations Organization to initiate stringent action against India's unlawful actions.

While categorically rejecting India's nefarious move of imposing the new domicile rules unlawfully, immorally and forcibly in the internationally-acknowledged dispute Indian held Jammu Kashmir state, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, feared that India's continual hegemonic and nefarious actions will lead to systematic and blatant discrimination against the permanent residents of the ancient Muslim-majority disputed occupied Jammu and Kashmir state causing strangulation of the employment avenues for the already victimized neglected local Kashmiri youth.

Talking to a group of Kashmiri journalists belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists here on Wednesday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan expressed grave concern over brewing anxiety in the youth of the Indian held Jammu Kashmir state over the forcibly imposed "new domicile rules'' in the globally-recognized Indian held state of Jammu & Kashmir by the sitting fascist and hardliner PM Modi-led Indian government.

"Domicile law is being rammed down throats of the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world over following the forced imposition of the so called law in the disputed state denying all international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue", Khan said.

"The occupied Jammu & Kashmir people are skeptical about what is being promised to them, needless to say why", the kashmiri leader said quoting latest reports reaching from the turbulent Indian held Kashmir valley.

Raja Sikandar Khan said on this occasion that every single measure that was carried out on the Kashmir history's bleak day of 5th of August last year totally against the aspirations of the people of the state and other subsequent forced measures gave a lie to the solemn commitments Indian leadership have been making to the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state from time to time publically and internationally.

Concluding the GPKSC Supremo underlined that there had been no let up since then, even continual COVID-19 crises in IIOJK didn't deter the present so called ruling dispensation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir to go on with their drastic and irrational decisions.