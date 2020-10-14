UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Seeks UN Action Against Delhi-hatched Unlawful Domicile Rules In Disputed IIOJK:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

GPKSC seeks UN action against Delhi-hatched unlawful Domicile rules in disputed IIOJK:

United Kingdom-based Kashmiris rights outfit and a think-tank the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International (GPKSC) Wednesday called upon the United Nations Organization to initiate stringent action against India's unlawful actions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) : United Kingdom-based Kashmiris rights outfit and a think-tank the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International (GPKSC) Wednesday called upon the United Nations Organization to initiate stringent action against India's unlawful actions.

While categorically rejecting India's nefarious move of imposing the new domicile rules unlawfully, immorally and forcibly in the internationally-acknowledged dispute Indian held Jammu Kashmir state, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, feared that India's continual hegemonic and nefarious actions will lead to systematic and blatant discrimination against the permanent residents of the ancient Muslim-majority disputed occupied Jammu and Kashmir state causing strangulation of the employment avenues for the already victimized neglected local Kashmiri youth.

Talking to a group of Kashmiri journalists belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists here on Wednesday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan expressed grave concern over brewing anxiety in the youth of the Indian held Jammu Kashmir state over the forcibly imposed "new domicile rules'' in the globally-recognized Indian held state of Jammu & Kashmir by the sitting fascist and hardliner PM Modi-led Indian government.

"Domicile law is being rammed down throats of the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world over following the forced imposition of the so called law in the disputed state denying all international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue", Khan said.

"The occupied Jammu & Kashmir people are skeptical about what is being promised to them, needless to say why", the kashmiri leader said quoting latest reports reaching from the turbulent Indian held Kashmir valley.

Raja Sikandar Khan said on this occasion that every single measure that was carried out on the Kashmir history's bleak day of 5th of August last year totally against the aspirations of the people of the state and other subsequent forced measures gave a lie to the solemn commitments Indian leadership have been making to the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state from time to time publically and internationally.

Concluding the GPKSC Supremo underlined that there had been no let up since then, even continual COVID-19 crises in IIOJK didn't deter the present so called ruling dispensation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir to go on with their drastic and irrational decisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Line Of Control Visit Jammu Lead August All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

2 minutes ago

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

32 minutes ago

CDA removes 5200 tons garbage during eight days

58 seconds ago

Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked one point for Juve ..

1 minute ago

Post-Brexit trade talks on brink as time runs out

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.