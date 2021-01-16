UrduPoint.com
GPKSC Seeks UN, HR Organisations' Intervention For Safety Of IIOJK Prisons:

Sat 16th January 2021

Britain-based Kashmiris rights outfit - Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Saturday called upon the United Nations to exert pressure on Indian to move for closely monitoring the plight of Kashmiri detainees in various Indian jails and torture cells as well as in various prisons in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to COVID-19

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan, in a joint statement issued simultaneously in London and Mirpur AJK, said, "As we have already stated earlier that Member States must move to take a very close look at incarcerations during a prevailing time of COVID-19 that has engulfed the globe".

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said his organization believed that an immediate solution must take into consideration the issue of human rights, which are being massively abused in IIOJK.

Khan underlined that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had recently called upon the international community to protect prisoners from the pandemic by releasing "vulnerable" ones.

"COVID-19 has begun to strike prisons, jails and immigration detention centers as well as residential care homes and psychiatric hospitals and risks rampaging through such institutions' extremely vulnerable populations," Raja Sikander Khan.

"The world-body should immediately move to examine ways to release those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among them older detainees and those who are sick, as well as low-risk offenders," he urged.

