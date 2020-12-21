UrduPoint.com
GPKSC UK Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing On UNMOGIP Vehicle Near LoC In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:08 PM

GPKSC UK condemns unprovoked Indian firing on UNMOGIP vehicle near LoC in AJK

UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora have said that the extremist Modi-led India seemed throwing entire region in the nuclear conflict, which they feared, might engulf not only South Asia but also entire globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora have said that the extremist Modi-led India seemed throwing entire region in the nuclear conflict, which they feared, might engulf not only South Asia but also entire globe.

They expressed grave concerns over rising aggressive posture of India at the Line of Control (LoC) in internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir State.

In a joint statement released to the media in Londan, besides AJK simultaneously on Monday, Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman and Kala Khan, President of the Britain-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International, the Kashmiris rights outfit, vehemently condemned the recent unprovoked Indian troops firing on an official vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The two leaders continued that the above Indian acts including the repeated violations of ceasefire pact at the LoC depicted the increased Indian aggressive designs at LoC in the disputed region besides at the International border, the observed.

GPKSC leaders urged the international community especially the UN to immediately move to take stringent action against India for frequently violating ceasefire at LoC besides International norms and commitments under UN Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir, they added.

Referring to the current deteriorating human rights conditions because of increased Indian brutalities in IIOJK, the GPKSC UK leaders strongly condemned the continual lockdown in the bleeding IIOJK state and Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiris let loose by the brute Indian forces in the occupied state.

GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan while condemning the unprovoked Indian firing from across the line of control on civil populations of Azad Jammu Kashmir, paid rich tribute to the firm determination demonstrated by the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir for facing the atrocities by the brute Indian forces in occupied territory with firmness and braveness.

Khan commended the courage and velour of the civilians living close to the line of control and facing the continued indiscriminate Indian forces firing of Indian forces.

Raja Sikander Khan said brutal occupational Indian forces have cordoned off the entire occupied Kashmir since the bleak day of August 5 last year through repeated bortive attempts to overcome the freedom struggle and even United Nations observers missions were now also being targeted of the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces from across the LoC, he pointed out.

GPKSC President Kala Khan underlined in the statement that Indian had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and targeting the civil populations of Azad Kashmir to crush the freedom movement waged by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination but New Delhi will never ever succeed in herh nefarious design.

He urged upon the United Nations to take stock of Indian aggressions and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Khan lauded the incumbent Pakistan Government's just, principled and unequivocal Kashmir policy seeking early settlement of the issue under UN Resolutions and in.line with the wishes of the Jammu Kashmir people.

It reflected that early settlement of Kashmir is the foremost priority of the Government of Pakistan since various serious steps were taken to this direction internationalising the immediate need of peaceful issue of the much~delayed issue, Kala Khan concluded.

