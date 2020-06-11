GPKSC UK expresses grave concern over persecution of journalists in IOJK:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) : Expressing grave concern over the increased incidents of victimization of journalists in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces, the world-fame Kashmiri rights forum - Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council United Kingdom Wednesday said the increased victimization of journalists coupled with swelling restrictions imposed to suppress the voice of media in Indian- occupied Jammu & Kashmir, was eye opener for the civilized world besides the international human rights and journalists bodies across the globe.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the organization the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, President Kala Khan and other senior leaders of the forum vehemently condemned the recent registration of cases against several of noted Kashmiri journalists in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir including Peerzada Ashiq, Gohar Gillani and female photojournalist Masarrat Zahra by the occupational Indian authorities in occupied Srinagar under serious charges, says a message released to media here.

They termed it a cowardly act on the part of the Delhi's installed puppet administration of the IOJK to gag the true voices of Kashmir through such coercive tactics also against global moral norms and commitments.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC chairman Raja Sikander Khan warned the suppressive Indian authorities and their stooges in Indian occupied Kashmir that such mean and cowardly acts to suppress the freedom of expression in the bleeding vale of Kashmir could not sustain for a long time and the media would continue raising the voice of Kashmiris till their just and principled struggle for securing their right of liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian rule reaches to its logical end.

Three of the IOJK journalists including Gohar Gillani Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq, who have worked with reputed organizations in India and abroad, were recently booked for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs' families.

Raja Sikander Khan called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights to immediately intervene to get the victimization of the Kashmiri journalists by the occupational Indian oppressive forces aimed at to gag the freedom of expression in the Indian occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state.

Sikander bitterly criticized the imposition of sanctions on press in certain parts of the world including the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir state where media was badly suffering from the sanctions imposed by the Indian occupation forces including the puppet state government.

The GPKSC Chairman pointed out that no any foreign journalist from print and electronic media was allowed by the Indian occupation forces to visit and cover the every day tragic incidents of the killing of the innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying troops in the bleeding vale of Jammu & Kashmir where people have stood up particularly since over last 19 years for fighting against the unlawful and forcible Indian occupation of their motherland.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC President Kala Khan also strongly condemned the increased sanctions and restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces to gag the media in the strife-torn occupied valley, where kashmiris struggle for freedom was at climax, since past many years.

He underlined that India and its stooges in occupied Kashmir were trying to gag media with ulterior motives to snub the voice of freedom struggle by the people in the bleeding valley of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Khan called upon the United Nations, international human rights and media organizations to take immediate notice of the severe sanctions imposed against media by Indian forces in occupied Jammu Kashmir state and move for getting them lifted without further delay.