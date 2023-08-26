The gradual discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam has continued for the 3rd successive day on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) : The gradual discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam has continued for the 3rd successive day on Saturday.

After a week-long pause, only 0.30 feet of water was discharged 3rd consecutive day from the country's largest reservoir the third leg of the gradual discharge of water on Saturday since full impounding this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17 - Thursday, official sources told APP on Saturday.

The dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, a present level of 1241.70 feet, a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, and live storage on Thursday last 7.332 MAF as recorded on Saturday, the media wing of WAPDA said.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 23600 cusecs with outflows of the same 29700 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 252800 cusecs and Outflows 258700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 41100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 262900 cusecs and Outflow 262900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 23600 cusecs and Outflows 29700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 78700 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 270400 cusecs and Outflows 262400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 274400 cusecs and Outflows 246400 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 231100 cusecs and Outflows 208600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 249900 cusecs and Outflows 218800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 210200 cusecs and Outflows 155900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 153700 cusecs and Outflows 113100 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 63000 cusecs and Outflow 54400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 80700 cusecs and Outflows 64200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1548.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.734 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.332 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.268 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.