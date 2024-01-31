Grand Boat Rally On February 5 For Kashmir Solidarity Day With Zest
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM
A grand Boat Rally will be held at Mangla Dam Lake on February 5 to celebrate and strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Kashmir ahead of the nationwide Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Various events are also planned across Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the day, according to official sources
Like the rest of the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day will also be celebrated in the lake district of Mirpur on February 05 to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with traditional national zeal and fervor with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birthright of self-determination to reach the ultimate destination of freedom from Indian unlawful occupation and accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.
Elaborating on the scheduled colorful programmers to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day starting from February 03, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told AP here on Wednesday that a major Kashmir Solidarity rally will be held at Mangla bridge, gateway to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir where human chain by people of adjoining Jhelum district and Mirpur district of AJK will be the hallmark of the grand day.
The Deputy Commissioner said that a series of the day-long national Kashmir Day ceremonies will be followed by a grand boat rally held at the fully climaxed Mangla Dam reservoir to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations.
Besides the city notable, Commissioner Mirpur Div Ch. Shoukat, DIG Police Ch. Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Ch, SSP Kamran Ali, Acting Div, Director PID Javed Malik, Tehsildar Ch Imran Yousaf and elders of the local civil society will lead the boat rally to be organized with unfurling of the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the auspices day.
National flags of Pakistan, besides banners bearing Zindabad slogans for Pakistan and Kashmir, will be displayed and hoisted to mark the day simultaneously with the nationwide solidarity program - under the joint auspices of Mirpur District administration and elected bodies and all segments of the civil society.
A well uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present a guard of honor besides saluting the national flag at the ceremony. Besides participants of the ceremony an orchestra will sang the national anthems and songs of Pakistan and AJK to express their fullest love and solidarity with Pakistan from the core of their hearts.
The grand Kashmir Day will also be marked with hoisting of national flags of Pakistan and AJK atop all private and public buildings, a great enthusiasm was being witnessed among the people including children who found themselves hectically busy purchasing the national flags of Pakistan and AJK from bazaars for hoisting atop their houses commercial centers and vehicles on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Besides the AJK government, various social, political, private and public representative organizations are also enthusiastically engaged in hosting special meetings to celebrate the Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.
Another national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at main Mirpur Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad IIUI Schools to mark the February 05 Kashmir Solidarity Day programs.
"Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein – Kashmir," said Attique Ul Amin Khan Director of IIUI Schools Mirpur Main Campus.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for their unflinching moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiri's just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian illegal occupation and reiteration of full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir this day of Feb 05 every year.
A grand tree plantation ceremony to mark the grand national day will also be held in various parts of the city under the auspices of UK-based NGO Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK Branch, Spokesperson MH Qamar Atta Raja told APP here on Wednesday. A large number of local dignitaries will plant the saplings under the spirit of Neat and clean and green Azad Jammu Kashmir on this auspices occasion, he added.
