Acting President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has stressed the need for greater unity and concurrence at all levels and termed it a key to thwart India's aggressive designs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Acting President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has stressed the need for greater unity and concurrence at all levels and termed it a key to thwart India's aggressive designs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the unity of thought, action and approach was highly needed at this crucial phase of movement to take the people of Kashmir out of the dark dungeons of despair and despondency, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said it was a high time that all pro-freedom parties should gather under one umbrella with the spirit of oneness to take the martyrs' mission to its logical end and to achieve the cherished goal of freedom for which the Kashmiri people had rendered matchless sacrifices.

"During his life-long struggle illegally detained DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has worked painstakingly to establish a broad-based unity and concurrence amongst all the political forces in and outside Kashmir to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end," Saghar said.

The DFP, under the vision of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, was ready to play its role in establishing greater unity among pro-freedom organizations, he added.

Referring the challenges being faced by the Kashmiris after 5th August 2019 when the Modi-led Indian government repealed special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory, Saghar said, since all the essential fundamental freedoms remain severely restricted in the territory. "Even rights activists and journalists are being barred from reporting by the Indian military and its secret agencies," he said. He added that under the given circumstances the onus of responsibility to galvanize international support to break this forced silence lies with the Kashmiri diaspora settled in influential world capitals.