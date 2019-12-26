Grim situation continues in Valley as lockdown enters 144th day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Grim situation particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region continues as military lockdown entered 144th straight day, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, internet, prepaid phone and text messaging services have been suspended for last over four months due to which the people belonging to different walks of life are facing severe difficulties.

People in the Valley are observing civil disobedience against India's anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement, business establishments continue to remain shut across the Valley for most part of the day.

Shops only open for couple of hours in the morning or evening. Thin attendance is also witnessed in Valley's educational institutions and offices.

People of the Valley are also suffering immensely as they are already facing shortage of commodities including food and life-saving medicines due to continued imposition of restrictions by Indian government since 5th August when it repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.