Ground Realities Different From "fictitious Images" In IOK: Sonia Gandhi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Ground realities different from

Congress President Sonia Gandhi addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament House, said that the ground realities were completely different from the "fictitious images" conjured up in Indian occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Congress President Sonia Gandhi addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament House, said that the ground realities were completely different from the "fictitious images" conjured up in Indian occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah government.

Sonia Gandhi has said that democracy was again subverted when the special status of Kashmir was abrogated by Narendra Modi-led Indian government on August 5, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said that the agony, anguish and humiliation of the people continued and former Chief Ministers, who in the past were political allies of the BJP, MLAs, political workers and ordinary people had been under house arrest for months. "Even children are not being spared in the crackdown," she added.

Speaking on the issue of the revelations of surveillance through Pegasus, spying software, Sonia Gandhi questioned the silence of the government over its role in violating the fundamental rights of the citizens.

