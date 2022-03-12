UrduPoint.com

Ground Situation In IIOJK Belies All Claims Of Authorities: NC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference on Friday said that the ground situation in the territory is contrary to the claims of the authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference on Friday said that the ground situation in the territory is contrary to the claims of the authorities.

The NC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the ground situation belies all the claims of the authorities and the good governance in IIOJK is confined to papers only, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said people are suffering on different counts ranging from inflation, development deficit, rising unemployment, and administrative inertia.

Much touted 84,000 jobs for youth, infrastructure augmentation, incentivizing entrepreneurship, a comprehensive package for tourism, horticulture and handicraft sectors continue to remain a far-fetched dream, he added.

Imran asserted that the escalating level of violence in the territory was alarming and contrary to the claims of peace. "We were told that peace will return to Kashmir. However, the situation on the ground completely belies that claim," he said.

